Some claim that there was widespread fraud, while others claim that the 2020 elections were free and fair. According to a Rasmussen poll of November 2021, most Americans think that cheating affected the outcome of the election. Who is right?
If you go online you will find scores of analysts who will assure you that our election system is incorruptible. While I hope that this is the case, I have two concerns:
1. Voting by mail is inherently insecure and is banned by most developed countries
2. In 15 states and in Washington, D.C., official ID is not required (nearly all countries require ID to vote)
There is however a more grievous attack on our democracy. Hilary Clinton has been fined for her role in fabricating the Russiagate hoax targeting Donald Trump. This was bad. Worse and extremely dangerous was the collusion of Congressman Adam Schiff and many prominent members of the Democrat Party promoting the hoax.
The FBI knew this smear campaign originated from Trump's political opponents, yet they participated in a multimillion dollar witch hunt against a sitting president.
This highlights a real threat to our democracy. Crooked politicians using law enforcement to target popular politicians, all with the support of the media. We all need to demand and work for free and fair elections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.