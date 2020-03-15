Editor:

I would like to say the article about annual overcrowding by us snowbirds was very enlightening.

My husband and l have been coming to Florida for over 20 years, and have bought a home here, pay our taxes and have made many good friends here, nearly all of them American, and we enjoy our life here.

I feel very sad and angry that people can make these very unpleasant comments about us, and we have used our very hard-earned money to live here. Why can’t people live together in harmony.

Wendy Stoddard

Rotonda West

