Editor:
I would like to say the article about annual overcrowding by us snowbirds was very enlightening.
My husband and l have been coming to Florida for over 20 years, and have bought a home here, pay our taxes and have made many good friends here, nearly all of them American, and we enjoy our life here.
I feel very sad and angry that people can make these very unpleasant comments about us, and we have used our very hard-earned money to live here. Why can’t people live together in harmony.
Wendy Stoddard
Rotonda West
