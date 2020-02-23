Editor:
Your column (We love our letter-writers) is true, you seem to be balanced. I am a snowbird, and in upstate New York the letters printed in my paper has about 10:1 ratio in favor of liberal Democrats.
During the summer they printed one of my three letters. In the Sun the news is equally balanced, except when an AP news story gives facts a liberal twist, even when the fact obviously is favorable to conservatives.
Sandor Balogh
North Port
