Editor:
In her letter (Sun, Feb. 26) a woman complained of being "bullied" by snowbirds. At best, it sounds like she was having a bad day. At worst, it sounds like she appears very poorly informed.
I'd like to offer some cheese for her w(h)ine.
Snowbirds (like me) come to this beautiful area because we love it, and not because we might have some innate dislike/disrespect for permanent residents, or somehow feel compelled to "bully" them. We patronize local restaurants and businesses because we like their products. If we stopped being customers, Lynn might get her wish of shorter lineups, but some of the businesses might disappear too.
Many snowbirds are also energetic and dedicated participants in local charitable and community-oriented activities, which contributes to a vibrant city.
This region has a promising future, both for those who are permanent residents, and for those who enjoy visiting here as an itinerant destination. They are not mutually exclusive. And that in no way should imply that anyone is being "bullied."
Peter Meerburg
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.