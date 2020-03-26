Editor:

I love our snowbirds and most of my best friends are snowbirds. However, because of the extreme seriousness of the coronavirus I wish the government would ask all snowbirds who are in Florida for the season to go back north immediately.

There is such a concentration of 60 to 90-year-olds here that the temporary residents would be much more likely to get a hospital bed and a ventilator in their home towns than they would down here. Plus that would free up a lot of beds and ventilators for year-round residents.

Snowbirds, please don’t think I am being mean or thoughtless. I love you guys and don’t even fuss about the traffic but you would be much safer and so would Florida year-round residents as this virus spreads if you returned to your home up north immediately (before all the hotels and restaurants are closed along I-75!)

Marilyn Enoch

Punta Gorda

