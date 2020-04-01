Editor:
Aren’t we snowbirds lucky! We have enough money to actually live in two places.
This area is gorgeous. The people who live and work here really help make this a paradise.
Now those same people are in trouble. The restaurant workers, shop owners, retail and entertainment venue workers, craftsmen and trades people, etc., etc. – are out of work and wondering where they are going to get their next meal and meals for their kids. Most of their income comes during "the season." Their incomes have been cut short.
While those fools in Washington are simply failing them, the ‘locals’ here face a serious problem, and it's getting worse. It takes three weeks to get an unemployment check. Florida's unemployment benefits are not nearly enough to live on.
It’s time for us to step up and donate to local food pantries.
Maybe you can spare some of the money not spent going out to eat. Maybe the money Washington eventually gives us that we snowbirds don’t actually need.
Get out that checkbook now.
Bob Gilstein
Englewood
