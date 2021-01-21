Editor:

As a snowbird from Indiana, I feel sad when seeing Floridians on TV and in the newspapers complaining about out-of-state people getting the Covid-19 vaccine before them. Each year thousands of us from up north flock to our winter home in Florida. But our license plate will say Indiana.

Do year-round Floridians expect us to fly/drive back up north to get a vaccine, then return a month later to get out second dose? Please rethink your complaint when you see an out-of-state license plate in line to get a Covid-19 vaccination.

No one in the right mind would fly or drive to Florida to get the vaccine. Our vaccine debacle has made the national news.

Flory Phillips

North Port

