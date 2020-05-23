Editor:

Being a taxpayer in North Port, as well as a lover of all things Florida (well, most things), I sincerely hope for the best for the economy of the Sunshine State.

But as you open up your beaches and attractions, with the hope that tourism will suddenly pick up, please keep in mind that millions of us in Canada (who contribute generously to the Sarasota County economy) are still trapped behind a closed border. And, sadly, that border will not be opened any time soon.

We're thinking of you. Don't forget about us.

Bill Smith

North Port

