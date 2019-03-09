Editor:
I can not believe that our school system gave in to a bunch of sniveling snowflakes and made that teacher take down her Black History Month decoration.
The next thing you know these same snowflakes will be complaining about rebel flags being displayed on students’ vehicles and clothing. What’s after that, will they want to ban MAGA hats and get rid of the pirate mascot because it represents a group of people who were rapists, thieves and murders?
Last I checked we still live in America, where we have freedom of speech and expression and these freedoms come with a cost. I just hope and pray that these fragile little snowflakes don’t cause us to become the next Russia, North Korea, China or Saudi Arabia, where no one is free to challenge their exalted ruler without being imprisoned, murdered or in some cases both.
Andrew Owens
Punta Gorda
