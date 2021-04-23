Editor:
I watched in horror as pro-Trump supporters, and other "patriots" desecrated the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6, While rioting they used the American flag, my flag, to beat Capitol police and storm the building.
They did this, they said, in the name of freedom and because they believed (and still believe) the presidential election was stolen.
Now, when I see an American flag, the flag I grew up loving, respecting and defending as a military officer, I am saddened and angry. My flag has been stolen and I want it back.
Donald Walker
Port Charlotte
