Editor:
In the short time Biden has been in office he has signed close to 50 executive orders vs. Trump's four. We should shut down Congress since we don’t need them under this administration. It seems Biden wants to rule by decree. He has been effective at quickly killing jobs. He's killed over 200,000 high paying jobs on the Keystone Pipeline and construction workers building the wall. He sweetened the invasion pot by inviting in more gang bangers hauling in drugs by promising not to deport anyone for at least 100 days. A brilliant way to unite the country; increase crime and drive up energy costs.
I've noticed more attacks on the First Amendment. Several letters are asking the editor of the paper to shut down anyone that has a conservative take on the truth. Only the left has a monopoly on that. Calls for more leftest columnist partisan hacks like Robert Reich and Thomas Friedman, who have never been right on policy, and less from conservative columnists only strengthens the relentless push for zero diversity in thought. After all, we must protect everyone from hearing anything that differs from the lefts version of the truth.
So far, the election winners have been China and the globalist corporate leaders. It hasn’t been the American people. As Biden and the Democrats push to make America into a one party state headed toward a socialist dictatorship, it will only harden the opposition. Most Americans don’t want a new world order headed by China.
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
