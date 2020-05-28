Editor:
We had a full half-hour to make it to Office Depot before they closed. No problem, no customers at the end of their day — isolation, lockdown and quarantine with our masks on.
Our first hero, Tyler, rescued our computer, Ipad compatibility problem within 10 minutes at the Office Depot at Merchants Crossing closing.
Our second and third heroes are nameless but deserving of praise. With a need for our portable oxygen bottle to be functioning we headed to the ER at Englewood Community Hospital. En route we encountered an Englewood Fire Department fire engine leaving the ER. We stopped them, and they suggested we all move to the nearest hospital parking lot.
The two firefighter heroes, were on duty and knew the intricacies of working our Tidewell Hospice portable oxygen bottle. With a pair of "Joyce Chen red-handled scissors" (a must for every car because they work for left and right-handed people), we were able to cut the elastic, put the male and female components together and turn the correct knob to get oxygen.
They literally saved the day and my husband and gave us our passport to periodic freedom with masks and a car trip, midst this COVID-19 pandemic.
Thank you to our three Sunday heroes.
Louisa Vestner
Boca Grande
