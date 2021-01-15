Editor:
This is to the person named Barbara who brought up the subject of misuse of plural verbs in your Jan. 7 Letters to the Editor. (Also known as incorrect verb-subject agreement.)
Well, glory be. Nice to know I am not the only grammar "nerd" (as I will playfully call it) in your readership. It made my day.
Donna Hartman
Lake Suzy
