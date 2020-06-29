Editor:
I sincerely hope that the fix for race relations in this country will be the changes to the sugary syrup bottle. Every person will pick up a bottle of this unhealthy substance before pouring it onto their pancakes and have an epiphany “I love all people equally.” Violence in urban areas will cease. Certain law enforcement members who are prejudiced will be enlightened. Children will learn a great lesson; children who had no idea whatsoever that Aunt Jemima was a racial stereotype. I know it never even occurred to me.
Or, maybe we could elect city and state government officials who actually care about equality, education and the family unit. Oh, I’m sorry — that was silly of me. It’s all about the bottle. Is this what we call “virtue signaling”? I think I finally get it.
Helene Sovern
North Port
