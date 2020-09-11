Editor:
Another alternative reality event took place at the RNC convention added to their theme of lies and fear. Statements regarding Trump's China travel ban which seems to be his main program for having saved Americans from the virus, is not quite true.
He did not ban all travel as stated but only banned foreign nationals while allowing thousands of flights from China to continue bringing in tens of thousands of travelers. Pence claimed Biden is for open borders which is simply not true no matter how many times it is said by Trump. Pence also paid tribute to a police officer who he said was killed in the riots. He was killed in a drive-by shooting not in the riots.
The veteran’s choice bill he gives Trump credit for was established by President Obama in 2014. The comments about inheriting a failed economy from Obama is false. Obama got us out of the recession and brought the economy back for Trump to work with.
Regarding health care there were lies made about pre-existing conditions and how supportive Trump has been. The only plan presented by Trump is the plan to kill Obamacare which does support pre-existing conditions. There were lies about the Russian investigation, the impeachment, the Black Lives Matter movement, the “green new deal “and agriculture.
Even the speakers misled the public in what they were saying. James Madison did not sign the Declaration of Independence. Voters please fact check what is said before you vote!
Wally Sadoff
Port Charlotte
