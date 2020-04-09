Editor:

I've been wanting to tell this story. On Dec. 27, 2019 while vacationing, my little dog, Andy, a Brussels Griffon, ran off from our house sitter. We returned early to try finding him with no success.

We contacted the appropriate organizations and contacted this paper. Friends made posters for me. A person at this paper and a friend at my workplace posted lost dog information on social media. A few days later a fine young woman called stating she saw a dog like Andy behind a convenience store about a half mile away.

We looked unsuccessfully. We met a woman walking her beautiful show dogs near the store and we asked her to keep an eye out for Andy. We heard nothing for 20 days. Then we received a call stating this woman's neighbor saw a dog like Andy walking in the their back yard. We again searched unsuccessfully.

I brought posters, Andy's bed, and food to leave out near their home. Two days later I received a call that Andy was being tracked. I left work and drove over to this neighborhood. We found Andy! After 26 days outside! He went from 13 to 9 pounds.

Today he is happy and healthy. I want to thank very sincerely all the people who I knew and didn't know for helping find my little boy dog of 13 years. Thank you from our hearts.

Steve Michaud

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments