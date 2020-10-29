Editor:
May 23, I received a phone call from a neighbor while I was buying a new couch for my home. Your house is on fire... Wow! I never thought I would hear those words.
I have been in process of remodeling with new appliances less than a month old. My best buddy "Shadow" was still in the house for 45 minutes. I was sure he was gone. But here he trots out the front door tail wagging. We lost 90% of our belongings. Insurance was not even close to replacement cost. We have stayed with my 85-year-old parents since the fire. What a blessing that was.
Thank you Mom and Dad. Shadow is their pride. Our new home is ready!
Thanks to the following:
Charlotte County Fire and EMS; Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Salvation Army.
Special thanks to Morgan of the Charlotte County Commission office for her help and support.
Extra special thanks to Shawn & Nicole and neighbor, George & Staci & daughter, Michelle, for all the clean-up work the day after the fire, They wouldn't let me touch a thing and many others that have helped over the past months.
Thanks so much to all the customers and friends that donated cash to help us pull our lives a little closer back to normal. To Christina at Prestige Mobile Homes Sales for her diligence and putting up with me while building our new home.
Thank you Lord for your hand in all this as I know you had it all in control.
Brian Teeters
Punta Gorda
