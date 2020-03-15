Editor:
It’s time to give well-deserved credit to the ladies who have influenced my life.
I'll start with the woman who gave birth to me. She taught me how to read, write, how to be respectful and reverential, and how to give of myself. She was a first grade teacher. She also taught, at no charge, hundreds of adults how to read and write who, theretofore, could not.
My wife, Stephanie, has always been sweet and supportive in all my endeavors. She’s also been my moral advisor for 30 years. My incredible office women have always been there for me and they have always kept me on schedule.
Joanne Helphenstine was my first role model as far as community advocacy. Anne Kelley Gateff got me involved with Edison/FSW a long time ago and Kathy Strayton showed me the beauty of the local orchestra. Wallie Spatz showed me the plans for the Military Heritage Museum and Garnette Scholl’s charity motivates me still. Stacy Jones introduced me to a project that I thought could not be done, but I joined the Vietnam Wall task force anyway. Amazingly, it got done.
I would be remiss in not mentioning Pat and Danielle who helped build the Medical Society into a force for and Peggy Cohen who made certain that I became a charter member of the Keel Club at United Way. Finally, the beautiful ladies at the Andes Clinic. Suzanne, Noreen, Janice, and Miss Oakley (and many others) have shown me the true meaning of medical philanthropy.
Dr. David Klein
Punta Gorda
