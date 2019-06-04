Editor:
I would like to apologize for all the political things I have said in the past two and a half years. I'm sorry that you've had to go through this.
I'm sorry that you felt the need to choose this president in the past election. I'm sorry that we've had to go to extremes to try to tell you how bad this president is for America. I'm sorry if you thought he was the answer.
I'm sorry for all the things that I have said, done, and posted on Facebook about this president. I'm really sorry that I have lost so many of my friends, and yes, family members to to this political situation.
I am very sorry that this country has been divided like it has not been divided since the Civil War over 150 years ago.
I'm sorry that you have chosen to believe everything you have been told, by people that don't have your best interests in mind. I'm sorry that you have listened to informational sources that don't have your best interest in mind either, but their own agenda instead.
The one thing that I am not sorry about is the fact that I love this country, which has given me everything that I have today. Know that I will do anything to protect it, and that I will do anything I have to do to bring you back around so that we can be the United States of America again.
John Munn
Englewood
