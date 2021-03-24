Editor:

Several days ago a letter appeared in Viewpoint titled "I'll tell you what Republicans stand for." The writer in a very succinct manner set forth 15 ideas which he suggested described Republicans and presumably conservative thinking.

It would be informative if someone of Democratic or liberal persuasion would be willing to set forth those ideas which they feel might typify what the Democrat Party stands for. I would find this of interest and presumably others as well.

John Bower

Port Charlotte

