Editor:
After 14 admissions to Fawcett Memorial Hospital in the last 25 months, I feel well qualified to comment on the level of care given. I was astounded at the demands and lack of gratitude by patients and their families. The abuse the staff takes from patients is unthinkable, but they continue with good cheer.
My gratitude to the following is boundless – Dan RN post op, thanks for those golden moments with my husband. 2-West – Heather, Haley, Mary, Nancy, Clarissa, Stacey et al, CNAs - Igor, Ed, Yvette et al, Lab - Brenda.
They not only gave me all prescribed care on a timely basis but with skill and good cheer. In addition, I walked the halls extensively in my recovery process. What a boost to be encouraged to keep walking by everyone I passed, including doctors, nurses, dietary and housekeeping from all wings on the second floor.
Please realize the staff all work 12-hour shifts which often stretch into 13 or 14 hours. To add to their stress and exhaustion is the additional protocols required by the Covid-19 crisis. Breathing through the masks constantly isn’t easy for them either. Also remember, they have families to go home to.
Last but not least, my undying gratitude to Dr. John Rioux, ARNP Debbie Nowak and Dr. Doris Hayes. They know how much they mean to me.
So, thank you, for all you do and in the skillful and caring manner in which you do it.
Fawcett – a big hats off to your staff.
Louise Hall
Port Charlotte
