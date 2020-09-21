Editor:
If you have to go to a cemetery to visit a loved one who died for our country, Donald Trump believes that the person you mourn is a sucker.
If you experience the silent respect afforded to those whose names are etched in the Vietnam Memorial wall, including the one in Punta Gorda, remember that Trump thinks those names represent losers.
If you left a body part in Iraq, Afghanistan, or another theater of war, Trumps think you are a sucker.
If you ever go to Arlington National Cemetery or any other national cemetery and view all of those white headstones, remember that Trump can’t figure out what was in it for those men and women interred therein.
If you support Trump and vote for him, you must agree with him that those who suffered and died for our country are losers.
Johnny Thomas
Port Charlotte
