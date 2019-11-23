Editor:

Trump has made 13,435 false or misleading claims over 993 days and the Republicans say "So what.”

Overcrowding is so severe that detention centers for immigrants cannot move without being jostled! Their drinking water is filled with sediment and the Republicans say “so what!”

Roger Stone becomes the sixth Trump associate to be convicted for extortion and bribery and Republicans say “so what”!

Russia interferes in our elections and Republicans say “so what!”

The trade war with China is killing farmers and Republicans say “so what!”

Trump is refusing to show taxes because it may show him laundering money and Republicans say “so what!”

Now we have bribery, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, quid pro quo and the Republicans say "so what”!

I could go on and on about his abuse of power, but as long as the market is doing well the Republicans say “so what”!

Karen Whyte

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments