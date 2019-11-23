Editor:
Trump has made 13,435 false or misleading claims over 993 days and the Republicans say "So what.”
Overcrowding is so severe that detention centers for immigrants cannot move without being jostled! Their drinking water is filled with sediment and the Republicans say “so what!”
Roger Stone becomes the sixth Trump associate to be convicted for extortion and bribery and Republicans say “so what”!
Russia interferes in our elections and Republicans say “so what!”
The trade war with China is killing farmers and Republicans say “so what!”
Trump is refusing to show taxes because it may show him laundering money and Republicans say “so what!”
Now we have bribery, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, quid pro quo and the Republicans say "so what”!
I could go on and on about his abuse of power, but as long as the market is doing well the Republicans say “so what”!
Karen Whyte
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.