I recently attended a very well staged and performed musical at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre of Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale.” There is a racial element within the play between a young Italian man and a young black woman.
A confrontation takes place with the young man and her brother. In the heat of the moment, name calling commenced and the “N” word was used by the young Italian man. An audible gasp was heard across the audience.
Just a second before, however, when the “G” word, Guinea, was thrown out, no reaction was heard or felt. It became evident at that point the social awareness of hurt or hate was one sided. The squeaky wheel gets the grease, so to say. I pray, we will reach a spiritual awakening when all life matters, even the unborn.
Kathy Y. Futch
Punta Gorda
