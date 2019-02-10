Editor:
Socialism is an economic system in which the production and distribution of goods are controlled substantially by the government rather than by private enterprise, and in which cooperation rather than competition guides economic activity.
No Democrat is proposing a socialist government. A successful government incorporates capitalism (real capitalism, not corporate welfare) and limited socialism. Unbridled capitalism without socialism leads to fascism with its corresponding authoritarian dictatorship. Pure socialism often leads to an oppressive authoritarian regime.
What is being proposed by Democrats is a representative social democracy (RSD). RSD incorporates capitalism as the main driver of the economy, but with reasonable regulations in place to avoid self-destructive excesses that lead to severe income inequality.
RSD marries this with the other critical social leg where government, we the people, provide for things such as infrastructure, defense, health-care insurance, education and certain research and development, all areas that aren’t generally designed for profit and shouldn’t be. This provides for a strong, lasting nation that meets the human needs of its populace. Capitalism or socialism alone, especially without strong democratic governance, is doomed to failure.
Those buying into the Republican mantra that Democrats want to destroy America with socialism, really need to rethink their positions. The Founding Fathers made no mention of capitalism when crafting our Constitution, but embraced the goals to “… establish Justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”
That’s exactly representative social democracy.
Frank Roeske
Englewood
