Untold evils infect society, and conquering them generally lies beyond most people’s reach. One such evil, standing in sharp contrast to society’s need for more goodness and virtue, is the now fully evolved status of Social Democrat women as the leading haters and debasers within the American union.
In the cosmic order, women’s biology and nature assign them as pre-eminent bearers of children, nurturers of people, nuclei of family and community — the empathizers and peacemakers that soften human harshness with true and effusive love.
As debate season unfolds, enter Pelosi, Feinstein, Waters, Gillibrand, Warren, Harris, Klobuchar. Hirono, AOL, Tlaib, Omar and their female lawyers and media shills. Add #MeTooers, Planned Parenthood, League of Woman Voters, teacher, SEIU and other distaff-led unions, et al. Harridans who proclaim the good, but enshrine the very evils they pretend to reject.
Hate, kill, punish, impeach. Lie, betray, accuse, demean, curse. Devalue families, religion, borders, hard work. Applaud abortion, depravity, giveaways and debt. Bluster from such fishwives tears away the wholesome fabric of American culture.
Their “ubiquitous vulgarity” has destroyed rectitude, truth, consequences and good taste while they pursue an unattainable fantasy world of “perfect justice”— not the real one created by imperfect beings. The hate spewed forth is undisguised rejection of the far more important role of human love.
The real world has and will always have to live with injustice, but it cannot live without love. Especially that of wholesome women.
Bob Strayton
Punta Gorda
