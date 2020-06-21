Editor:
So, in the name of social distancing, it's ok to deny hundreds/thousands of people shelter that may die in a 24-hour time frame from a hurricane, than having the very slight possibility of someone catching the coronavirus in the future? I don’t get the common sense or logic in that.
Howard Stenzel
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.