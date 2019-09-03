Social media exerts power of propaganda
Editor:
Is the system working for us or just for a selected few? By whom and how are the outcomes of elections decided? Actual people are the ones who decide the popular vote. Our president is elected by the Electoral College. Average people do not have much influence who gets an electoral vote. However, popular vote can put pressure on the Electoral College to please the people. Our votes matter in local elections where candidates are voted into office by majority voting.
Social media has grown into a huge field and has given opportunities for propaganda machines. These firms anonymously feed toxic and misleading information to the Internet without leaving any fingerprints. They have been hired through third parties in order to stay hidden. Their goal is to stop our thinking process and change the culture in order to change politics. They feed organizations, media, charities, schools, churches and activist groups who then will do the work for them. We have been coached into personal disagreements and arguments about nationalism and socialism leading us into blindness and thinking that our two political parties are enemies instead of friends with the same basic goals.
A European propaganda machine claims that they have enough information from social media on each voter in order to change the results of any elections in the U.S.
We get most of our information from the media and internet. By hacking and stealing personal information, propaganda machines may have been able to influence our thinking, whether we like or not.
Peter Vartiainen
Punta Gorda
