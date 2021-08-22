Social Security celebrated its 86th birthday on August 14th, and more than 62 million Americans rely on Social Security benefits for economic security.
Without Social Security, 22 million more Americans would be living an impoverished existence. Most people aged 65 and older receive the majority of their income from Social Security. In Florida, the average benefit was only $15,204 in 2017.
It has been reported that older Americans saw a rise in early retirements during the COVID pandemic, with an additional 1.7 million men and women retiring early, with a disproportionate affect upon women, low-income Americans and those lacking a college education. Unfortunately, these seniors will cease to accumulate earnings and as a result, will receive lower Social Security benefits.
To improve the retirement security of older Americans, Congress must provide increased benefits for all current and future retirees. Expanding benefits for everyone will boost the Sarasota economy, since retirees spend most of their benefits locally.
Congress must also specify that the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E) must be used to calculate cost-of-living adjustments. The current index used to calculate COLA inaccurately measures the spending habits of seniors by failing to account for health care expenditures, including prescription drugs — items for which seniors over 65 spend three times as much as young people.
My representative, Greg Steube, and my senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, need to enact legislation that expands Social Security for current and future retirees by requiring extravagantly wealthy Americans to pay their fair share into the Social Security system.
