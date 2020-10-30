Editor:
I was speaking with someone the other day who mentioned that Social Security is already socialism that's why they call it Social Security. Not so!
You as an employee, 6.2% of your earnings and your employer 12.4% has been paid into the Social Security system your entire working career. Those funds were to be placed into a saving account, so to speak, for when you retire to assist in your every day living.
That is not socialism, it's your money. If President Johnson had not taken the Social Security funds and placed them in the general fund your monthly payment would be much larger. Don't get me wrong, there is no president since Johnson who had the gumption to put the money back into the Social Security fund and for that, all presidents are to blame.
Keep in mind you also get taxed on your social security when you file a tax return if you have other income. Now for Medicare, again this is not a socialist program you have paid into that fund and you also pay for it every month. From what I understand Congress is the one who controls those funds. Socialism is welfare, Medicaid, food stamps, etc.
With all this said, your Social Security will be spread out through the masses and you will get less, if anything at all, should Socialism come to be and you have no one to blame but yourselves.
Laure Leveillee
Punta Gorda
