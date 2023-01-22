Some people mistakenly believe Social Security and Medicare are funded by the income taxes Americans pay. This is incorrect.
Social Security and Medicare are self-funded by payroll taxes paid by working people and their employers. This is detailed on the stubs of the paychecks workers receive.
Specifically, 12.4% of the amount of the paycheck goes to the Social Security fund. Half is paid by the employee, the other half is paid by the employer. Self-employed people and independent contractors pay the entire 12.4%.
Another 2.9% of the amount of the paycheck goes to the Medicare fund. As with Social Security, workers pay half, and their employers pay the other half. Self-employed people and independent contractors pay the entire 2.9%.
When retirees receive money from Social Security, they are getting back money they paid into the fund. When people aged 65 and over receive benefits from Medicare, they are getting services they paid for as workers.
To be clear: Social Security and Medicare are funded by working people, not by taxpayers.
This means Social Security and Medicare payments have no effect on the budget. Cutting Social Security and Medicare will not reduce the budget deficit or national debt. Enhancing Social Security and Medicare will not add to the budget deficit or national debt.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.