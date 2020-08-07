Editor;
This is regarding the July 28 letter.
“Here in the U.S. when you turn 65 you can apply for Social Security and Medicare. Each worker pays into these via their income. Isn’t that some form of socialism?”
No. This is a form of insurance for the people that pay into it. For the people that get Social Security and do not pay in then yes it is socialism. Some of these people deserve to receive Social Security, but others do not. This should not be used to pay medical disability, that should come from a different fund. And if there were no Social Security, it would.
But the government, in their “wisdom” moved it to the general fund, not the promised “lock box.” And “we the people” never got the chance to vote on that, only the congressman (Both R&D) that can hide behind “But they voted for it, too.”
Now the Social Security fund is drying up, and in the near future be exhausted. Like many seniors, Social Security is my only form of income. To say the insurance I paid for all my life is some kind of welfare is totally disingenuous. If I pay for something, at the point of a gun (isn’t that what every tax is?), the least I can hope for is that the government holds up their end of the bargain. A bargain that began with FDR, but was changed by a Congress that couldn’t keep their hands off our “lock box.”
Donald Bruce
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.