Has Karl Marx been successful or failed since 1848? You be the judge.
1. Abolition of private property.
2. Heavy progressive income tax.
3. Abolition of inheritance.
4. Confiscation of immigrants and rebels property.
5. Centralization of communication, and transportation in the hands of government.
6. Extension of factories “instruments of production” owned by the government.
7. Equal obligation for all to work, industrial armies, especially in agriculture.
8. Conscription of labor, military draft men and women, if not fit will be used elsewhere.
9. Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries, abolition of all distinction between town and country, equal distribution of people all over the country.
10. Free education for all.
Marx hated private property.
Freedom depends on the protection of you and your property. America protected property better than any culture prior to that time. This concept is a complete break and opposite of Marx Socialism or Communism.
Political supremacy will use coercion to take away gradually all property from the producers, professionals, middle class, and the principle generators of property. The government will be the enforcer of this Socialist ideology for the uninformed and impressionable youth.
History has proven Socialism is immoral and irrational.
Capitalism is a special kind of property used for a specific purpose mainly to generate more property. What would be superior to capitalism? It would be innovation, high production, and individualism, and the most important freedom.
