In the “Kingdom of Washington, D. C.” occupied by the truly evil is vomiting the virtual of a co-dependent media and the left mediocracy. Double-minded group think aristocracies are unstable in everything. Their spewing of unity is actually the requirement of conformity, no opposing thought allowed. In their warped mind we are entering the age of truth which to the common-sense majority is a riddle wrapped in an enigma. Obviously their continuous bloviation is pure male bovine excrement.
"To compel a man to subsidize with his taxes the propagation of ideas which he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical." - Thomas Jefferson
There is a huge hole in the left’s agenda, keeps stating that they are relying on experts. Evidently, they do not know definition. EX is a has been and a spurt is drip under pressure.
“Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy.” - Winston Churchill, May 28, 1948
We have an overabundance of information but starving for wisdom.
“Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves; and under the rule of a just God, cannot long retain it. - Abraham Lincoln
Global warming morphed into climate change, which morphed into Green New Deal, which morphed into redistribution of wealth, which morphed into socialism; this is the religion of the left and used as a tool to subvert the masses into the One World Order. (United Nations, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Agenda 21)
Terry M. Campbell
Port Charlotte
