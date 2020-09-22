Editor:
Why are so many folks using 'socialism' as if it were a dirty word? It's a wonderful word. "For the benefit of society" is party of the word itself. Look it up in the dictionary. I did: "Political thinking or doctrine whereby all members of society benefit from and share in the production, work and product."
Don't like socialism? Then let's get rid of Social Security, abolish Medicare, close public schools, discontinue free mail delivery, etc., etc. And while you're at it, look up "ignoramus."
Barbara Goldberg
Murdock
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.