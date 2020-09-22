Editor:

Why are so many folks using 'socialism' as if it were a dirty word? It's a wonderful word. "For the benefit of society" is party of the word itself. Look it up in the dictionary. I did: "Political thinking or doctrine whereby all members of society benefit from and share in the production, work and product."

Don't like socialism? Then let's get rid of Social Security, abolish Medicare, close public schools, discontinue free mail delivery, etc., etc. And while you're at it, look up "ignoramus."

Barbara Goldberg

Murdock

