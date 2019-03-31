Editor:
Marxist socialists, like Bernie Sanders, and Democratic socialists like Nancy Pelosi, love to tell us over and over how much life is so much better in Democratic socialist countries.
This argument is reinforced by media in articles such as Joe Conason's Viewpoint in Saturday's paper.
There's one major reason countries in Conason's article can survive as Democratic socialist governments. Very small military budgets.
To a one, they all depend on our military umbrella for survival. Even with high, stifling tax rates, and President Trump's brow beating, most NATO members rarely meet their minimum payments.
Just last week, NATO member Germany, one of Europe's most successful Democratic socialist countries, admitted they couldn't make minimum payment this year.
So how can we adopt Democratic socialism? In two ways:
Print trillions more to pay for socialist programs. Then in 10 or 15 years, we'll become another Venezuela.
Or, continue to follow Obama/Clinton's policies to downgrade our military to a point that it becomes defensive to us only.
In either case, our enemies, China and Russia, will move on all those Democratic socialist countries, leaving us as the only democracy left in the world.
I ask your readers, is this the future for America and our friends that you want?
Steve Wall
North Port
