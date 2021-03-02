Editor:
Unregulated capitalism and socialism are polar opposites and a free country’s economic system is usually moving toward one pole or the other. Right now, it appears our country is heading toward socialism with “free” college, “free” education, etc. Naturally, the so-called free things are purchased by taxes and the more “free” things there are, the higher the taxes are.
Regarding taxes imposed in an economic system which trends toward Socialism I refer to what my Belgian wife has told me about Belgium, the economic system of which is based on the social welfare model. Below are some examples of taxes in Belgium.
• The rate of income tax is 50% for most Belgians and even more for others.
• The sales tax is a 21% Value Added Tax (VAT) for most purchases and for some luxurious commodities the VAT exceeds 21%.
• There is a 6% tax on food purchased at a grocery store.
• The cost of gasoline is nearly double that in America and since the cost/barrel of oil purchased in Belgium is about the same as that paid in America, the cost difference at the pump is clearly due to higher taxes.
In evaluating an economic system our hearts can appreciate the good intentions of those who propose free this and free that. However, our minds are only concerned with results, regarding which former British Prime Minister Thatcher said “The trouble with Socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.”
Rick Metzger
Port Charlotte
