As Margaret Thatcher said, "the problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money!" Interesting fact that socialism failed in every country where it has been tried.
A survey done in 2019 showed 43% of Americans think socialism would be a good thing for the U.S.
The message of the socialist left is to hate America, tear everything down and put themselves in power. They control our colleges, the news media, big business and their ultimate goal is to own each and everyone of us.
Do you recall the 2020 Democratic debates? The majority of them bashing capitalism. Take a good look. Biden owns a 12,000-square-foot home in Virginia with a gym, sauna, parking for 20 cars. Also a beach house and a 7,000-square-foot home in Delaware.
Bernie Sanders and wife are multi-millionaires with three homes and a summer retreat. Elizabeth Warren - $12 million. And we can't leave out the Clintons and the Obamas. The Clintons have made over $200 million since leaving the White House. The Obamas own a Chicago home, a D.C. home and a $12 million property on Martha's Vineyard - all total $22 million.
Wow! Socialism is one hell of a business.
Never forget America is the great nation on Earth. Remember what our founding fathers fought for. We must reject socialism in favor of freedom.
