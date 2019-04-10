Editor:
This letter is in response to recent editorial letters defining Democrats as socialists.
To those of us who came of age during the Cold War, socialism evokes memories of the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics).
The U.S. and the USSR were the world’s two superpowers vying in a war without bullets or bombs. Rather, it was a battle of competing ideologies — democracy versus communism (autocratic socialism). We grew up with duck and cover drills at school, bomb shelters at home, and images of Sputnik, Yuri Gagarin and Nikita Khruschev and, later, the Cuban missile crisis, on our TVs.
Government-owned and operated schools, factories, public institutions, transportation, all means of production. Today’s social democracy is the opposite of Russia’s authoritarian socialism. The Republican mantra that “Democrats are socialists” is totally false. Soviet socialism of the 1950s and 1960s invoked fear and oppression, and still does today.
Conversely, social democracy inspires confidence and initiative. Programs proposed in Congress, such as Medicare for All, improved Social Security, fair voting rights, and presidential elections by popular vote, will provide for a more inclusive democracy. Corporate buying of elections through Citizens United will be invalidated, gerrymandering will be repealed, and tax breaks for the top 1 percent of corporations will be outlawed.
Private ownership of the economy (capitalism), with government oversight, now replaces Russia’s autocratic control as social democracy’s economic component. Let us not permit misconceptions to cloud our view. We now have the opportunity to truly become a government of, for, and by all the people.
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
