Editor:
And now we have Bernie Sanders stating he would he would dramatically change the United States of America, to what? Cuba, Venezuela, Russia with free education and healthcare, private insurance would be discontinued for state-sponsored free healthcare.
Where have we heard that before? Oh yes, Obama, and we know what that got us! Congressman Booker wants an investigation into why so many people of color are being killed in Chicago and other Democratically controlled cites. Does political corruption come to mind? With people of color being killed by people of color why don't the Democrats clean their own closets Mr. Booker?
And now we have the Democrats calling for an investigation into President Trump for abuse of power and concluding with Russia again, in spite of Muller's investigation hasn't found any. Has anyone told us what these continuous investigations cost the American taxpayer. Is this another example of the hatred of Trump and another fraud? Schumer, Pelosi and Jackson and other Democrats deny there is an emergency at our Southern border and yet ignore the fact that there were 76,000 illegals detained this past February or that there were 605,000 held in 2018. Or the fact that there are over 22 million illegals living in this country already and that thousand of tons of illegal drugs are entering this country. I forget, these illegals are all potential Democratic voters. Iis Socialism taking control of the Democratic Party?
Robert V. Thompson
Punta Gorda
