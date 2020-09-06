Editor:
The choice is yours.
Socialism vs capitalism.
If you want to be enslaved to government, vote for socialism. If you want to enjoy freedom, individualism, and self-determination, vote for capitalism.
The choice should be a no-brainer.
Dr. Pierre J. Fisher, Jr.
Lake Suzy
