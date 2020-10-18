Editor:
I have hesitated for over three years to write to your editorial page. But a letter I read in today's paper justified what I view as the biggest problem facing our country today, namely uninformed, ignorant folks that vote their convictions based on emotions rather than sensible solutions.
A writer stated that "socialism isn't a dirty word." She quoted her dictionary stating "Political thinking or doctrine whereby all members of society benefit from and share in the production, work and product." She then stated that if you don't like socialism, then let's get rid of Social Security, abolish Medicare, close public schools and discontinue mail delivery, etc.
Let's educate anyone else with similar thoughts. Social Security is an insurance policy paid into through payroll taxes. You pay into it until you reach the age of 62 or 65. If you continue to work, you still pay into it, diminishing your benefit. I have been paying into Social Security since I was 13. I am 83 and still working.
Likewise, Medicare was created in 1968. You pay into it through payroll taxes and cannot utilize it until you are 65. Public schools are funded through real estate taxes and as for mail delivery, you buy stamps or pay for parcel post. I would encourage anyone preferring socialism to capitalism to save themselves a lot of time and simply move to Russia, China, Cuba or Venezuela! The writer closed her letter by suggesting we look up the word "ignoramus." I did, the definition came back with the writer's name.
John Dalbis Sr.
Lake Suzy
