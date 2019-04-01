Editor:
Anyone with so much as an ounce of humanity can sympathize with and feel sorry for the people in the midwestern states recently hit by the brutal rains, snow melt and resultant flooding. The reality is that most of these states are politically “red” states that voted for and are strong supporters of President Trump.
Here comes the irony. When it’s time to start cleaning up the mess and repairing all the damage, how many of these pro-Trump and, therefore, anti-socialism flood victims, are going to tell FEMA that they don’t want any financial help cleaning up and repairing their lives? None?
Smart money is betting that they will be seeking as much of a payout as possible from the government agency that exemplifies socialism as much as any socialized medicine ever could. Keep watching the news. Enter the hypocrites.
Doug Nelson
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.