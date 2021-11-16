Democrat voter turnout in the 70% range, does that justify other Dems to vote multiple times? Must Democrats who don’t like the candidates, nor their policies, cast a vote anyway?
The American education system, has been corrupted for the past 30 years. As one example, American History has been virtually eliminated from students' required curriculum. In place of encouraging students to listen and think for themselves, they are being told what to think and chastised, if they do not regurgitate what their instructors told them, word for word. They are being indoctrinated, and Karl Marx couldn’t be prouder as the outcome of his teachings are being adopted, as "Equal Justice for All" is only a saying in America and no longer fact.
When an innocent white, defending himself, why does it make it okay to riot, burn and pillage, even if the white boy was defending Black’s rights. Every day Blacks are murdering Blacks, but no riots, looting, etc.? Why, because, its part of the Marxist, Socialist agenda of dividing America along racial and other lines to cause hate and divisiveness.
If Democrats didn’t endorse corrupting elections, why not support the process of verifying the outcome as being legitimate? Many honorable, honest, patriotic Americans have volunteered and worked diligently to expose the corruption existing in most states, even in red states.
Please check out Mosaic Phosphate and their impact on Charlotte Harbor, if allowed to expand into DeSoto County.
Join March Against Mosaic on Dec. 4 in Punta Gorda.
