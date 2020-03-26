Editor:
Kudos to the writer who said "Some socialism is good." We have to distinguish between the socialism of Venezuela, despotic socialism, and the democratic variety promulgated by Bernie Sanders.
Like it or not, we do live in a democratic socialistic country. Consider Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and other programs for the welfare of American society.
Now, what do you call the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic — a trillion dollars here, $250 billion there, $50 billion for the airlines? Certainly the biggest socialistic program in the history of the world! And I'm all for it!
Bob Luther
Lake Suzy
