Editor:
A letter published on 4/28/21 entitled, “no mass killings in socialist countries” made me cringe. One of the outstanding features that socialist countries have had in common during the 20th century is that after they enacted gun control, millions died.
Some quotes from Scopes, “In 1929, the Soviet Union established gun control. From 1929 to 1953, about 20 million dissidents, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated. Germany (National Socialists) established gun control in 1938 and from 1939 to 1945, a total of 13 million Jews and others who were unable to defend themselves were rounded up and exterminated. China established gun control in 1935. From 1948 to 1952, 20 million political dissidents, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated. Cambodia established gun control in 1956. From 1975 to 1977, one million educated people, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated.” https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/little-gun-history
Here in the USA, most supporters of the 2nd amendment understand that the cities and states with the most stringent gun control laws (Chicago, New York) have the most gun homicides, proving the fact that gun control laws are only followed by law-abiding citizens. Most also recognize that the leftists' long-term goal is gun confiscation in small steps, a view made public by their own Beto O'Rourke.
We do need some sensible gun laws involving mental health history checks and gun shows, but the proposals being raised make no sense at all.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
