The front-page headline below the fold of the 2/12/21 issue of the Sun, states, “Biden considers domestic travel restrictions.” Those restrictions pertain to Florida. And the reason suggested is due to a new strain of the Covid-19 virus. A response from a medical researcher at a renowned facility in Virginia, whom I will not name, offered the following information.
New strains are more contagious, but less deadly and less pathogenic. This is the nature of viral infections. This same pattern happens every time during every pandemic. The biology of a new virus is to mutate and be selected towards a more contagious but a less deadly phenotype. The mutated virus is no deadlier than the common cold.
I submit that the Biden Administration, by making this announcement, is attempting to embarrass Governor DeSantis who is up for re-election next year. It is designed to choke Florida’s wide open, thriving economy.
On a different topic, why is it that our Canadian visitors, who pay for their medical, provide tax revenue, and bolster our local economy, cannot travel into the U.S. to enjoy their winter homes and yet, as the Biden Administration announced, up to 25,000 illegal aliens will be permitted to enter the country, without the Covid-19 vaccine? Furthermore, these illegals will receive medical, food stamps, and other taxpayer provided benefits!
As the price of gas goes up so too will all other goods and services under Biden. Recession is coming! Thank you, Socialist-Democrats.
Robert Reichert
Punta Gorda
