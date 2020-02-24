Editor:
I notice, from time to time, parents complaining about their young being influenced by socialist thinking teachers. And, moreover, our college students almost to the point of "indoctrination."
I think back to a speech by Gorbachev to President Reagan in which he told him Russia would conquer the United States without firing a shot. They would infiltrate our schools with Socialist teachers and, without realizing, we would become a Socialist country. It's not a deep dark secret, as evidenced by the hard left leaning of the Democrat Party and the extreme popularity, to our young generation, of Socialist candidates.
With this being no secret, why have our leaders allowed this anti-American indoctrination of our young leaders? Why all the violence on our campuses? Why are our police made to "stand down" to the violence of Antifa?'' Am I the only one that feels, something is not right?
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.