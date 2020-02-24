Editor:

I notice, from time to time, parents complaining about their young being influenced by socialist thinking teachers. And, moreover, our college students almost to the point of "indoctrination."

I think back to a speech by Gorbachev to President Reagan in which he told him Russia would conquer the United States without firing a shot. They would infiltrate our schools with Socialist teachers and, without realizing, we would become a Socialist country. It's not a deep dark secret, as evidenced by the hard left leaning of the Democrat Party and the extreme popularity, to our young generation, of Socialist candidates.

With this being no secret, why have our leaders allowed this anti-American indoctrination of our young leaders? Why all the violence on our campuses? Why are our police made to "stand down" to the violence of Antifa?'' Am I the only one that feels, something is not right?

Jim Panaretos

Port Charlotte

