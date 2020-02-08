Editor:
While the president was outlining what the country has accomplished over the past year, the Pelosi-led socialists sat on their hands. We elect people to the White House and Congress to work together to make our country successful. Whether you like the president or not, one must put the interest of the country above politics.
However, much of what the president said in his speech was accomplished with little support from the socialist party. In fact, when the president started quoting statistics on low unemployment among minorities, better opportunity for minorities as well as the tremendous increase in female employment over the past two years, the female socialist members of Congress just sat on their hands and did not applaud these accomplishment. It was obvious that they have little regard for anything accomplished that is good for our country simply because it has happened under the Trump administration.
The hate these people have for this President and for any success for our country was on display last night and only magnified even more when Pelosi tore up a signed copy of the president’s State of The Union speech.
The socialist party is dominated by hate, has no intention of improving our country or the citizens and will continue to undermine anything this president does to make our country great. It is obvious from what was on display last night that these socialists prefer our country to fail and hate those who opposed them. Or should I say, expose them.
Robert McGuire
North Port
