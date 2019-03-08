Editor:
To ponder:
Jehovah's Witnesses and many Quakers refuse to stand for the national anthem or for the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. These religions believe that they only owe their pledge to God.
Are they unpatriotic?
Further, Christian socialist Francis Bellamy wrote the Pledge of Allegiance.
How do we feel about socialism?
Tony Battista
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.